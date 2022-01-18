Allegiant Travel reports 7.6% growth in passenger traffic, Q4 revenue nears consensus
Jan. 18, 2022 9:57 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT +1.3%) reports 5.2% growth in passengers demand during the month of December when compared with same period in 2019.
- That is, revenue passenger miles increased 5.2% to 1.23B with available seat miles up 10.3% to 1.56B.
- Load factor fell 3.8 pts to 78.8% due to the omicron-led disruption during the Christmas holiday peak-period.
- With these figures, the airline's fourth quarter becomes the third in a row to report profitability since the onset of the pandemic.
- Q4 revenue passenger mile increased to 3.31B, up 7.6% compared to pre-pandemic level; capacity was up 14.5% to 4.29B available seat miles.
- Load factor declined 5 pts to 77.1%.
- Q4 Revenue: "Although Omicron led to an uptick in customer cancellations, daily booking trends throughout the quarter consistently outperformed levels observed in 2019. This strength in bookings resulted in total operating revenue of roughly $496 million for the quarter, an increase of more than 7.5 percent when compared with 2019," says Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue.
- This Q4 revenue estimate of $496M compares to the consensus of $470.70M.
