Diana Shipping extends time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) extends the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret, Luxembourg, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels - m/v Polymnia.
The gross charter rate is $24.8K per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until min. Jan. 15, 2023 up to max. Mar. 15, 2023.
The new charter period is expected to begin on Feb. 2, 2022.
The m/v Polymnia is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $12.1K per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
The employment of Polymnia is anticipated to generate ~$8.5M of gross revenue for the min. scheduled period of the time charter.
DSX also expects to take delivery of 1 Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel and 1 new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel by the end of Feb. 2022 and by the end of Q1 of 2022, respectively.