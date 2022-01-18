Acacia Research is said to have expressed interest in buying Kohl's

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG), which is backed by activist investor Starboard Value, is said to have contacted Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) about interest in a potential bid for the retailer. Kohl's shares jumped 6%.
  • Acacia would likely be the lead investor with backing from Jeff Smith's Starboard Value, according to a Reuters report, which cited sources familiar.
  • The report comes as Kohl's holder Macellum Advisors is pushing for changes including a sale, board changes. Macellum is a repeating a call for the company to make board changes or hire a bank to explore a potential sale.
  • The board potential challenge comes as Macellum and some other hedge funds threatened a proxy fight last year, though in April Kohl’s announces that it entered into a settlement agreement with a group of investors, including Macellum Advisors.
  • The Macellum push also comes after activist fund Engine Capital last month sent a letter to Kohl's, pushing the department store chain to sell itself or to separate its e-commerce business.
  • Last month, TheDeal.com reported that Oak Street Real Estate is said to have expressed interest in purchasing the department store chain's real estate. The real estate may be worth between $6B and $7B. There's a possibility that Sycamore Partners could have interest in Kohl's.
