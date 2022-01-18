Square teams up with Ally software to streamline retail, restaurant deliveries

Scanning parcel barcode before shipment

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ally Inc., a software-as-a-service platform, starts partnership with Block's Square (NYSE:SQ) unit to offer restaurant, retail, and e-commerce businesses a range of tools designed to boost profits, reduce costs, and streamline deliveries to customers.
  • Through the integration with Square (SQ), Ally customers can use Square’s payment processing tools and other features, such as payroll and customer loyalty programs, for a cohesive ordering and fulfillment platform. The integration ensures that restaurants and retail stores can use existing equipment and scale operations to meet industry and customer demands, Ally said.
  • Ally has a network of more than 90,000 qualified drivers to make the delivery process more efficient. Currently, more than 500 brands are using the software company's tools.
  • Previously (Jan. 11), Block sets Jan. 31 to close Afterpay deal.
