Square teams up with Ally software to streamline retail, restaurant deliveries
Jan. 18, 2022
- Ally Inc., a software-as-a-service platform, starts partnership with Block's Square (NYSE:SQ) unit to offer restaurant, retail, and e-commerce businesses a range of tools designed to boost profits, reduce costs, and streamline deliveries to customers.
- Through the integration with Square (SQ), Ally customers can use Square’s payment processing tools and other features, such as payroll and customer loyalty programs, for a cohesive ordering and fulfillment platform. The integration ensures that restaurants and retail stores can use existing equipment and scale operations to meet industry and customer demands, Ally said.
- Ally has a network of more than 90,000 qualified drivers to make the delivery process more efficient. Currently, more than 500 brands are using the software company's tools.
