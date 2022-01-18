Siyata Mobile subsidiary signs distribution deal with TESSCO Technologies

  • Signifi Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of communication device company Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA), has signed a distribution deal with U.S.-based TESSCO Technologies, with sales expected to begin in Q122.
  • Tessco distributes wireless communications products for network infrastructure, site support, and fixed and mobile broadband networks.
  • The deal combines Siyata's cellular boosters (branded as Uniden products) with Ventev's (a unit of Tessco) wireless accessory products, such as antennas, cables and connectors, to create a portfolio of kits with different configurations for the professional, enterprise and first responder segments of wireless customers. These kits will be distributed as a co-branded item.
  • Additionally, Siyata, through Signifi Mobile, will also distribute its pre-kitted in-vehicle products, the Mobile Coverage Kit and Uniden Hero Series of cellular boosters, through Tessco's distribution and dealer network and website.
