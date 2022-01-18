Compugen gets US patent for COM701 combo use in cancer
Jan. 18, 2022 10:21 AM ETCompugen Ltd. (CGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted a new patent covering method of use for COM701, in triple combination with any anti-PD-1 and any anti-TIGIT antibody to treat cancer.
- The U.S. Patent No. 11,225,523, which is expected to expire no earlier than August 2037, is titled "Triple Combination Antibody Therapies" adds to previously issued patents by expanding and protecting the use of COM701 for treating cancer patients, to include the triplet combination of COM701 with any anti-PD-1 antibody and any anti-TIGIT antibody.
- "We are focused on maintaining our first mover advantage in the clinic, as the only company with monotherapy, doublet and triplet combination clinical studies evaluating PVRIG, TIGIT, and PD-1. We believe that this patent protection of triple combination regimens further strengthens our leadership position as we continue to execute on our clinical programs based on our DNAM axis hypothesis to treat patients with inflamed and less inflamed tumors who are not responding to current standard of care." said Compugen President and CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag.