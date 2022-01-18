Coinbase partners with Mastercard to enable broader purchase of NFTs
Jan. 18, 2022 10:21 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), MABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) teams up with Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in an effort to enable a broader group of consumers to purchase non-fungible tokens, the crypto exchange said in a blog post.
- In the near future, Coinbase (COIN) will reveal a new way to pay using Mastercard (MA) cards.
- With this partnership, "we'll be able to provide a better customer experience on Coinbase NFT and plan on working to find ways to bring this opportunity to the broader ecosystem through Mastercard's scale and global network," the blog reads.
- Meanwhile, shares of (COIN -2.0%) and (MA -1.4%) slide as the stock market takes a nosedive.
- Recall in mid-October when Coinbase entered the NFT market to make minting and trading easier.