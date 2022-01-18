Recruiter.com provides Q4 guidance, expects 40% surge in revenue
Jan. 18, 2022 10:24 AM ETRecruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Recruiter.com Group (RCRT -1.9%) predicts approximately 40% sequential quarterly growth in Q4 revenue and 166% overall Y/Y revenue growth.
- Expect total revenue of $8.8M, an increase of 40% from previous quarter.
- Software subscriptions of $750K, an increase of 61% from Q3.
- On-demand recruiting services of $5.5M, an increase of 60% from Q3.
- Company Aannounced partnership with Deel, a platform that streamlines worldwide compliance and payments for international teams, which recently raised $425M at a valuation of $5.5B, empowering companies to hire contractors and employees globally.
- "We delivered a strong quarter to end the 2021 fiscal year and expect to report approximately $8.8M in Q4 revenue, an organic quarterly sequential revenue growth of over 40%, and approximately 275% growth over Q4 of the previous year. We predict US employers will spend approximately $50 billion more hiring talent in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, and Recruiter.com is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth." said CEO Evan Sohn.