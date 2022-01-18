EV stock roundup: Blink Charging and Hyzon Motors rally while startup names struggle

  • The electric vehicle sector is mixed in early trading with investors scattering their bets.
  • The biggest sector gainers on the day are Blink Charging (BLNK +2.9%) after striking a deal to supply EV chargers to GM car dealerships across North America and Hyzon Motors (HYZN +2.8%) in a bit of a recovery from last week's tumble.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 1.18% in early trading after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he plans to visit the new gigafactory in Berlin next month. That tweet dispelled a rumor that he was heading to the site this month.
  • On Wall Street, Credit Suisse boosted its price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $1,025 from $830. "With Tesla’s demand exceeding supply likely for the foreseeable future, Tesla’s path of volume will be purely a function of its production; we expect Tesla to maintain EV leadership given its holistic approach on supply," updated the firm.
  • The EV stocks showing the largest drops in early trading are generally the newer startup names like Cenntro Electric Group (CENN -6.6%), Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS -4.6%), Embark (EMBK -5.5%), TuSimple (TSP -4.5%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN -3.3%), Arrival (ARVL -3.6%), Proterra (PRTA -1.2%) and Lucid Group (LCID -2.9%).
