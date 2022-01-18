Sherwin downgraded at Wells on challenging margin environment

Man erasing red COVID-19 virus with paint roller

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo downgraded Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) this morning citing raw materials inflation, supply chain availability headwinds and covid-related labor issues contributing to a challenging margin environment.
  • Sherwin pre-released Q4 results last week, with preliminary EPS coming in it at $1.35 versus consensus at $1.68; in the release, CEO John Morikis cited raw materials and labor challenges.
  • Earlier this month and ahead of the bearish quarterly update, BMO downgraded shares, indicating that valuation was stretched at 23x 2023 EBITDA.
  • With few analysts outright bearish the name, and lofty valuation expectations, the supply chain challenges will need to be cleaned up quickly if the Company is to avoid continued downgrades through 1h.
