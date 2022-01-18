Ocean Bio-Chem generates record quarterly and annual sales
Jan. 18, 2022
- Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) has reported record net sales for both Q4 and FY21.
- Q421 net sales grew 9% Y/Y to ~$14M, while FY21 net sales totaled ~$64.3M (+16% Y/Y). This marks the ninth consecutive year of record net sales.
- The quarterly sales growth was primarily driven by marine and RV winterizing and antifreeze products.
- The firm was also able to achieve an On Time In Full rate of ~98%, as its supply chain was not as interrupted.
- CEO Peter Dornau commented: "The company has benefitted from a renewed interest in the outdoors, as families are more focused on out-of-the-house, recreational leisure activities. The leisure boating and RV sectors of the economy bode well for our company as new and existing owners maintain and care for their investments. We see these strong trends continuing into 2022."