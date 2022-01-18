Bank of America credit card charge-offs increase in December, delinquency falls
Jan. 18, 2022 10:30 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (BAC -1.9%) credit card charge-off rate of 1.35% in December 2021 rises from 1.24% in November. But it's still down from 1.67% in December 2020 as credit patterns start to normalize.
- Delinquency rate of 0.89% falls to 0.92% in November and 1.50% in the year-ago month.
- The numbers show that consumers' balance sheet are still relatively strong as they used credit less often, kept up on payments, and paid down debt during the pandemic with the help of the government's fiscal stimulus.
- BofA's credit card receivables outstanding were $14.45B at Dec. 31, 2021, up from $14.38B at Nov. 30, 2021 and down from $21.31B at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Recall that in November, credit card delinquency, charge-off rates ticked up as stimulus measures waned