Discover Financial, National Bank of Serbia ink deal to boost payment acceptance
Jan. 18, 2022
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and the National bank of Serbia agree to increase the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network cardholders within Serbia.
- The agreement gives Discover (DFS), Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the DinaCard payment network, which includes Point-of-Sale, ecommerce platforms and ATMs across Serbia.
- The deal will provide Discover (DFS) cardholders access to more than 111K POST terminals and 3K+ ATMs.
- “Building on our strong partnership the National Bank of Serbia complements Discover’s strategy of creating worldwide alliances that provide consumers with more choices when it comes to how and where they pay,” said Matt Sloan, vice president of International Markets at Discover Global Network.
