P&F Industries acquires Jackson Gear business
Jan. 18, 2022 10:35 AM ETP&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) has announced the acquisition of the Jackson Gear business, a Pennsylvania-based corporation that manufactures and distributes custom gears and power transmission gear products.
- The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hy-Tech Machine, acquired substantially all the non-real estate assets of Jackson Gear for $2.3M in cash.
- P&F's CEO Richard Horowitz stated: "We believe that consolidating the operations of the acquired business within PTG operations throughout the next six to twelve months should generate cost reductions and other efficiencies as well. We expect the added revenue will more than double the size of our current PTG business. This transaction is another meaningfully strategic step for the company, as we continue to expand our offerings in the air tools and related accessories market."