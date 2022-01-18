American Green sees annual revenue growth at 60% for Sweet Virginia Cannabis Grow Facility
Jan. 18, 2022 10:35 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Green (OTCPK:ERBB +11.8%) announced that the improvements it has made to its 12K SF Sweet Virginia grow operation are expected to increase the estimated annual revenue to $3.2M per year (+60% from ~$2M per year).
- The company has started to realize increased revenue from the improvements that were made during Q4.
- The company is already underway making facility-wide lighting changes.
- "The lighting we've sourced is a 1-to-1 direct replacement for the industry-standard Double-Ended HPS lights. The new LED lights will keep our operational costs down significantly. Our new Efinity lights are the highest gram-per-watt producing lights available to the market at this time, and we anticipate an ~77% further increase in overall production," Director of Operations Bryan Croteau commented.