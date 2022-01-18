Select Medical plunges amid COVID impact on earnings
Jan. 18, 2022 10:38 AM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)HCA, CYH, SGRY, THC, UHSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Select Medical Holdings (SEM -11.3%) have reached the lowest level since late Jan. 2021 after the company released preliminary financials for the past year highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on its earnings.
- Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) projects ~$6.2M in operating revenue and $947M in adj. EBITDA for 2021. The projection for fully diluted earnings per common share stands at $2.90 – $2.92.
- Noting a higher-than-expected use of agency clinical staff in Q4 2021, the company said a sharp increase in its labor expenses impacted the adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS in the final quarter and the full year.
- The COVID-related effects, including the disruption to the operations and a rise in labor costs, will lead to “uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition,” the management warns.
Related tickers: HCA Healthcare (HCA -2.5%), Community Health Systems (CYH +4.5%), Surgery Partners (SGRY -1.7%), Tenet Healthcare (THC -0.2%), Universal Health Services (UHS -2.0%)
Compare the above data for Select Medical (SEM) with the current consensus estimates for the company.