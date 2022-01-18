Peloton slides to new low as potential job cuts, higher pricing digested
Jan. 18, 2022 10:49 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.4%) swings lower as the company starts off the week with a couple of developments that indicate sentiment is spinning lower.
- The company is now working with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to review its cost structure and potentially eliminate some jobs, according to CNBC. The possible job cuts were reportedly discussed in a recent management call and could target the apparel division in particular. It also appears that some Peloton store are "on the cut line" due to weak performance.
- With worker morale trending lower, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is also risking turning away some customers by charging an extra $250 for delivery and assembly of its Bike products and $350 for the Tread product. The higher costs are said to be due to inflation and increasing supply chain costs. Peloton (PTON) plans to keep its connected fitness monthly subscription fee at $39.99 for unlimited content.
- Shares of Peloton (PTON) carved out a new 52-week low of $29.37 earlier in the session. The stock is at its lowest level since before the pandemic just before it caught an investor wave.