TransUnion launches TruValidate Identity Exchange solution in Canada
Jan. 18, 2022 10:52 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Canada introduces its TruValidate Identity Exchange solution, which delivers the ability for businesses to assess identity risk against a broad set of data to help guard against fraudulent interactions.
- The solution enables fraud capture among segments of consumers that are often challenging for traditional fraud mitigation products, such as new-to-credit or new-to-country consumers, the company says.
- Identity Exchange "helps organizations overcome traditional fraud detection limitations, enabling them to catch more fraudulent behaviour, reduce friction for low-risk customers, increase pass rates and reduce application reviews,” said Patrick Boudreau, director of product management at TransUnion.
