TransUnion launches TruValidate Identity Exchange solution in Canada

  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Canada introduces its TruValidate Identity Exchange solution, which delivers the ability for businesses to assess identity risk against a broad set of data to help guard against fraudulent interactions.
  • The solution enables fraud capture among segments of consumers that are often challenging for traditional fraud mitigation products, such as new-to-credit or new-to-country consumers, the company says.
  • Identity Exchange "helps organizations overcome traditional fraud detection limitations, enabling them to catch more fraudulent behaviour, reduce friction for low-risk customers, increase pass rates and reduce application reviews,” said Patrick Boudreau, director of product management at TransUnion.
  • Previously, (Oct. 26, 2021) TransUnion said it will acquire Sontiq for $638M.
