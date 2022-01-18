Tourmaline's big dividend boost seen sparking more moves from Canada E&Ps
Jan. 18, 2022
- Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF +6.3%) sprints to its highest in more than seven years after announcing an 11% quarterly dividend increase and a special dividend of C$1.25/share.
- The quarterly dividend will be raised to $0.20/share from $0.18/share in Q1, and the special dividend will be paid on February 1, and the company says it anticipates paying further special dividends in 2022.
- Tourmaline says it forecasts net debt to come in below its long-term net debt target of C$1B-C$1.2B.
- According to Bloomberg, Canaccord Genuity's Anthony Petrucci says Tourmaline's announcement could "boost Canadian E&P multiples in general, as investors come to the realization that we may witness several quality producers following [the company's] lead," mentioning Crescent Point Energy (CPG -1.2%), Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF +4.8%) and Vermilion Energy (VET -1.0%) as most likely to return more cash to shareholders.
- Credit Suisse says the Canadian oil and gas sector is set for "potential record post-dividend [free cash flow] in 2022," and expects several companies to accelerate stock buybacks, including Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2.4%), Suncor Energy (SU +2.6%) and Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.3%), to the tune of ~$4B, $2.8B and $1.8B, respectively.
- Tourmaline's recent Q4 special dividend "signaled the beginning of a program to return massive amounts of FCF to shareholders," The Affluent Tortoise writes in a bullish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.