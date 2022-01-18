PTC announces Servigistics expansion with the U.S. Air Force

Jet fighter on an aircraft carrier deck against beautiful sunset sky .

NanoStockk/iStock via Getty Images

  • United States Air Force is expanding its use of PTC's (PTC -0.7%) Servigistics® Service Parts Management SaaS solution for its supply chain modernization program, ESCAPE.
  • The expansion is a five-year definitive contract consisting of a one-year base period and four one-year options that are worth up to $95M if all options are exercised.
  • The USAF is leveraging Servigistics as the sole-source provider to plan and optimize its $76B service parts supply chain tuned to asset availability.
  • This expansion builds on the success of prior years' Servigistics deployments and enables the USAF to adopt additional functionality, phase out legacy systems, consolidate IT costs, and further improve readiness.
  • Bullish commentary on the stock by contributor who writes, 'Shares continue to trade below closest peer Dassault, leaving plenty of scope for upside ahead.'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.