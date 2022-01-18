PTC announces Servigistics expansion with the U.S. Air Force
Jan. 18, 2022 11:01 AM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- United States Air Force is expanding its use of PTC's (PTC -0.7%) Servigistics® Service Parts Management SaaS solution for its supply chain modernization program, ESCAPE.
- The expansion is a five-year definitive contract consisting of a one-year base period and four one-year options that are worth up to $95M if all options are exercised.
- The USAF is leveraging Servigistics as the sole-source provider to plan and optimize its $76B service parts supply chain tuned to asset availability.
- This expansion builds on the success of prior years' Servigistics deployments and enables the USAF to adopt additional functionality, phase out legacy systems, consolidate IT costs, and further improve readiness.
