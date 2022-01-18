Charles Schwab stock dips after Q4 earnings, revenue disappoint
Jan. 18, 2022 11:07 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock slides 5.3% after Q4 earnings and revenue miss the consensus estimate as trading fees were hurt by lower than expected rate per trade.
- The revenue miss was primarily from a combination of lower-than-expected trading revenue and other revenue, said Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak in a note to clients.
- The focus will turn to 2022 guidance at Schwab's (SCHW) Jan. 28 Winter Business Update, Chubak said. "Given increasing concern around expense inflation from investors, share performance from here will likely depend on messaging from management around expenses for 2022," he said.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.85 trails the $0.88 consensus and increased from $0.84 in Q3 and $0.74 in Q4 2020.
- Net interest revenue of $2.14B fell from $1.81B a year ago.
- Trading revenue of $1.02B increased from $964M in Q3 and $854M in Q4 2020.
- Asset management and administration fees of $1.11B increased from $1.10B in Q3 and $987M a year ago.
- Total net revenue of $4.71B rose from $4.57B in Q3 and $4.18B a year earlier.
- Q4 total expenses, excluding interest, were $2.69B vs. $2.70B in Q4 2020.
- Total client assets of $8.14T at Dec. 31, 2021 increased from $7.6T at Sept. 30, 2021.
