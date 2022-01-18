U.S. Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 11:08 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.74B (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.