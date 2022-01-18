Discover Financial Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.