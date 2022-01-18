Umpqua Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETUmpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.56M (-14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UMPQ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.