Applied UV's pathogen destroying technology secures patent in Hong Kong
Jan. 18, 2022 11:12 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Applied UV (AUVI -5.9%) is granted patent by the Hong Kong's government for its SteriLumen pathogen destroying device.
- It expands AUVI's intellectual property portfolio, covering 62 patents granted.
- "This new patent adds to Applied UV's growing IP estate for our foundational pathogen destroying technology, which defines an exciting new path to address the global challenge of infection prevention and reinforces the uniqueness of our technology," says Interim CEO and President Max Munn.
