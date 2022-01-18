Applied UV's pathogen destroying technology secures patent in Hong Kong

Jan. 18, 2022 11:12 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Applied UV (AUVI -5.9%) is granted patent by the Hong Kong's government for its SteriLumen pathogen destroying device.
  • It expands AUVI's intellectual property portfolio, covering 62 patents granted.
  • "This new patent adds to Applied UV's growing IP estate for our foundational pathogen destroying technology, which defines an exciting new path to address the global challenge of infection prevention and reinforces the uniqueness of our technology," says Interim CEO and President Max Munn.
  • Earlier, Applied UV slumps on pricing $8.0 million public offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.