F.N.B. Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETF.N.B. Corporation (FNB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.7M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
