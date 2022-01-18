Chip shortage continues to hit autos - Ford idles plant, Toyota hints at missing guide
Jan. 18, 2022 11:14 AM ETTM, F, VWAGY, INTC, TSM, MUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor21 Comments
- The well publicized chip shortage has been a headwind across the auto sector for months; however, shortages appear to be cutting deeper, with Toyota (NYSE:TM) out today talking down production expectations, while Ford (NYSE:F) idles another plant as a result of the shortage.
- In 2019, Toyota produced 10.7m cars, as a result of the chip shortage, the company guided to 9.3m cars in 2021; however, Toyota was forced to cut guidance further to 9.0m cars in September -- today executive Kazunari Kamakura indicated that hitting the 9.0m car guide will be "extremely difficult" and that the company could not predict how long the chip shortage would last.
- Earlier in the year, Ford (F) idled several factories on the back of a semiconductor chip shortage; today a spokesman indicated that the company will idle the Flat Rock, Michigan assembly plant for a week, as shortages continue to curtail production capacity.
- European vehicle production fell to a 30-year low in 2021 (OTCPK:VWAGY) as producers struggled to overcome the semiconductor shortage; paired with falling production in the US, vehicle prices (new and used) have accelerated higher at an unprecedented pace.
- As we enter 2022, all eyes are focused on the chip manufacturers (NASDAQ:INTC) (NYSE:TSM) (NASDAQ:MU) for indications of relief from the supply crunch.