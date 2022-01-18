Vinco Ventures is up +75% in a week as shorts feel the burn

  • Vinco Ventures (BBIG +27.5%) rallies again after a notable uptick of interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits.
  • Volume on Vinco Ventures is already at a stunning level of 140M shares just 90 minutes into the day. Shares of BBIG are up now up more than 75% over the last week in what appears to be a short squeeze. The short interest on BBIG as a percentage of total float is at 22.57%.
  • Vinco Ventures is not due to report Q4 earnings until near the end of February.
  • BBIG was called out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for a potential share price pop.
