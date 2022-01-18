Fastenal Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 11:16 AM ETFastenal Company (FAST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FAST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.