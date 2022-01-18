H.B. Fuller Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $896.95M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FUL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.