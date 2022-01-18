What to expect from United Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings after Delta's Q4 beat
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.09 (+70.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.96B vs. $3.41B year ago.
- The company has exceeded expectation in 3Q21.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) aims to become 100% green by 2050.
- The company expects 2022 CASM-excluding fuel, profit sharing, third-party business expenses and special charges to be lower than 2019 levels.
- Last week rival Delta (NYSE:DAL) has topped consensus mark in Q4. The company is cautious about recovery in March quarter due to recent rise in COVID cases associated with the omicron variant but expects healthy profit in the June, September and December quarters.
- On YTD basis, the company's stock has gained about 5.8% while competitor Delta’s stock gained 3%.
- Over the last 2 years, UAL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- 5G rollout tomorrow is expected to weigh on the U.S. air commerce. The airlines and aircraft manufacturers are concerned that the launch of the new C-Band 5G service might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude.
- The company stated that 5G wireless rollout plan would negatively impact an estimated 1.25M United passengers and at least 15,000 flights annually and urged President Joe Biden's administration to take action.
- A look at the company's performance against it's peers past one year: