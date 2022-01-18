Will UnitedHealth maintain EPS beat run in Q4 with positive expectations for FY22?

United Health Care Corporate Headquarters Campus

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.31 (+71.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.86B (+11.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, UNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • In November, UnitedHealth noted that for 2021 and 2022, it expects its revenue to reach ~$287B and $317B – $320B, respectively. The projection for cash flows from operations in 2022 ranges from $23B – $24B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2021 is $286.83B and for 2022 is $317.55B.
  • The adjusted earnings per share for 2021 stands at $18.75 – $18.90 and for 2022, $21.10 – $21.60. Consensus EPS Estimates for 2021 is $18.84 and for 2022 is $21.65.
  • UnitedHealth will report FY22 guidance along with its Q4 results tomorrow.
  • The insurer's stock was up +4.17% on Oct. 14, the day it reported its Q3 results. Q3 revenues increased 11.1% to $72.3B, beating estimate of $71.24B, including double-digit percentage growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
  • With Medicaid expansion, the popularity of Medicare Advantage plans, and record enrollment in health plans through insurance exchanges, 2021 has been a very good year for managed care companies. However, one of the biggest impacts on whether managed care companies can repeat these returns may depend on the impact of COVID.
  • Other notable news in Q4:
  • In December 2021, UnitedHealth pushed back the deadline to complete its $13B acquisition of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to April 5, 2022.
  • In the same month, Goldman Sachs initiated its coverage on 10 companies in the managed care space, issuing Buy ratings for five of them including UnitedHealth, citing a positive outlook for the subsector.
