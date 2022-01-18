Harbor Custom Development closes land for apartment site for $1.45M

  • Harbor Custom Development (HCDI -2.3%) closed on a 138 unit entitled apartment site in Port Orchard, WA for $1.45M.
  • The Bridgeview project construction is scheduled to begin construction in April 2022.
  • "It is our objective to complete construction of Bridgeview in 2023 and sell the project upon completion. If existing market conditions remain constant, we anticipate generating ~$46M from the sale of the project. The significant appreciation in rental rates over the past year in our target markets, combined with record low capitalization rates and our inventory of entitled apartment property has created a significant opportunity for the company within the multi-family vertical," President and CEO Sterling Griffin commented.
