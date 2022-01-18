Intel to unveil Bitcoin mining chip next month: report

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will reportedly unveil a Bitcoin mining chip next month at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference next month, CoinDesk reported.
  • Citing the conference's agenda, the news outlet noted that the Santa Clara, California-based Intel will take part in a session entitled, "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC."
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices both offer integrated chips to mine Bitcoin, though AMD's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Su, recently played down the company's role in the space.
  • Intel (INTC) shares are down slightly less than 1% on Tuesday to $55.22.
  • Seeking Alpha has reached out to Intel (INTC) with a request for comment for this story.
  • Separately on Tuesday, Citigroup raised its price target and earnings estimates on Intel (INTC), as the company is seeing strength in desktop notebooks and strength in the enterprise.
