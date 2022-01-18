Intel to unveil Bitcoin mining chip next month: report
Jan. 18, 2022 11:33 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)NVDA, AMDBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will reportedly unveil a Bitcoin mining chip next month at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference next month, CoinDesk reported.
- Citing the conference's agenda, the news outlet noted that the Santa Clara, California-based Intel will take part in a session entitled, "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC."
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices both offer integrated chips to mine Bitcoin, though AMD's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Su, recently played down the company's role in the space.
- Intel (INTC) shares are down slightly less than 1% on Tuesday to $55.22.
- Seeking Alpha has reached out to Intel (INTC) with a request for comment for this story.
- Separately on Tuesday, Citigroup raised its price target and earnings estimates on Intel (INTC), as the company is seeing strength in desktop notebooks and strength in the enterprise.