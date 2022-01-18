How will ASML Holding perform in Q4 2021?
Jan. 18, 2022 11:33 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)AMATBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.83B
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- A look at last quarter's reports, as the stock dropped after Q3 bookings drop.
- Company expects Q4 2021 net sales between €4.9B-5.2B and a gross margin between 51-52%.
- A look more details on Q3 results in company presentation.
- Bullish commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'ASML Stock: The EUV Leader Is Now In The Buy Zone'
- Last week, the stock declined after fire at Berlin factory.
- The stock has gained 36% over the last one year.
- Company is among Morgan Stanley's top 2022 picks.
- Among competitors, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has surge about 57%, interesting read on the company.