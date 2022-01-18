Time to buy the Dow and longer bonds, Alpine Macro says
Jan. 18, 2022 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- When the Fed delivered a combo of rate hikes and balance sheet reduction in 2018 financial markets buckled and investors could see the same landscape this year, according to Alpine Macro.
- Alpine recommends using the current bond selloff to increase duration and also advises moving away from growth in equities.
- The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is up another 7 basis points to 1.85% today, while the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is off nearly 2%.
- Alpine Chief Global Strategist Chen Zhao has four trade ideas:
- Go long the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) vs. the Nasdaq (QQQ).
- Go long defensives (NYSEARCA:DEF) while shorting growth (NYSEARCA:VGT).
- Buy long-dated Treasury bonds (TLT).
- Go long the Brazilian real with a stop at 5.8 and a target of 5.
- "Brazil’s inflation has peaked, exports are booming and the trade surplus is burgeoning, which suggests that the BRL is competitive," Zhao says. "Importantly, the U.S. dollar has a hard time to advance, and the BRL could be a high octane play on potential dollar weakness down the road."
- "Investors should turn more defensive as stock prices move higher, in anticipation of a significant shakeout in stock prices ahead," he adds. "Long-duration equities are particularly vulnerable."
