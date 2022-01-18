Pervasip reports 330% growth in wholesale division sales
Jan. 18, 2022 11:34 AM ETPervasip Corporation (PVSP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pervasip (OTCPK:PVSP +9.4%) announced that wholesale sales have grown 330% Y/Y to $3.9M.
- Pervasip's newly created wholesale division is poised for continuing growth in 2022, and has become an important go to market channel for various independent cultivation partners that the company is servicing.
- "We estimate growth in the new wholesale division will reach $12M in annualized revenues within a year. Doing so would increase our total sales to more than $30M when taken with the $6M annualized from our recently announced client facility expansion, before the impact of acquisitions or other pending initiatives for 2022," president & CEO German Burtscher commented.