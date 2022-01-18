BHP eyes return to dealmaking, sizing up biggest rivals - Bloomberg

  • BHP (BHP -0.7%) is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A, and has expanded its dealmaking team to look for a potentially "transformational deal," Bloomberg reports.
  • The company is evaluating rivals including Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Vale's (NYSE:VALE) base metals unit, according to the report, while also emphasizing there is no indication it is actually preparing bids at this point.
  • The last major deal BHP pulled off was the $12B purchase of Petrohawk Energy in 2011, which proved to be an expensive mistake.
  • Near-record valuations of some of the potential targets may prove a considerable stumbling block: Freeport McMoRan is currently worth $65B, while Glencore has a $73B market cap following the rally in commodity prices.
  • BHP itself is valued at $168B, and its shares have surged ~10% YTD.
