Digital yuan users jumps to 261M in 2021; transactions make little headway - CNBC

Jan. 18, 2022 11:36 AM ETBABA, TCTZF, TCEHYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

E-RMB gold coin, Chinese digital yuan, conceptual image of the digital version of the yuan. Chinese decentralized currency, on board and circuits

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • China's digital yuan users are expanding at a faster rate than transaction volume in the digital currency, CNBC reports.
  • The digital yuan makes little headway as cumulative transactions in the currency reach 87.57B yuan ($13.68B) since the People's Bank of China started conducting trials of the currency in the last two years, PBOC Director of Financial Markets Zou Lan told CNBC.
  • This figure accounts for a small percentage of China's consumer payments that are measured in the trillions. Note that Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) monthly payment volume averaged 10T yuan in 2020, CNBC highlights.
  • Meanwhile, the number of individual digital yuan users rise to 261M as of the end of last year, up from 240.13M from the end of June, CNBC reports, citing the PBOC.
  • Recall China-based Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) recently added digital yuan support to its mobile wallet WeChat Pay.
