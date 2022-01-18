MindMed begins enrollment in Session Monitoring System study for sensory data

Human brain injury, damage,hemorrhage

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mind Medicine (MNMD -5.8%) said it enrolled the first participants in its Session Monitoring System (SMS-01) study evaluating the passive collection of sensory data during a consciousness-altering therapeutic session.
  • The company added that SMS-01 utilizes MindMed's Session Monitoring System (MSMS), which it believes could have therapeutic applications in the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
  • "We have welcomed FDA input throughout the device development process, giving us a clear roadmap for the success and adoption of MSMS," said MindMed's Chief Medical Officer Daniel Karlin.
  • "The launch of this study is an important milestone for MindMed and for the future development of regulated devices and software-as-medical-devices (SaMD) products designed to support novel analyses of multimodal data in the delivery of psychiatric care," added Karlin.
