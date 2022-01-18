New Leaf Ventures provides Q1 2022 outlook
Jan. 18, 2022 11:40 AM ETNew Leaf Ventures Inc (NLVVF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK:NLVVF -1.8%) provides an outlook regarding Q1 strategic plans to improve efficiencies aimed at decreasing overhead and increasing margins.
- Production automation systems identified during the MJBiz Conference in October led to the recognition of top equipment acquisitions planned for 2022.
- New Leaf also remains committed to the development of flagship Cannabis beverage line ASTAR, with current projections for production targeting early 2022.
- 2022 also brings the start of a new generation of in-house cannabis strains that have been under preparation for imminent launch and are being readied for launch throughout 2022.
- Dax Colwell, CEO and Director adds, “I’m confident that most indicators appear to position us for calmer times ahead, and with an eventual return to normalcy, we look forward to increased productivity in the months ahead.”