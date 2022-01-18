Goldman Sachs surprises in Q4 with higher-than-expected compensation costs
Jan. 18, 2022
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock drops 8.1% in late morning trading (New York time) after the bank's compensation costs took the Street by surprise.
- Compensation and benefits expenses rose to $17.7B from $13.3B in Q4 2020, up 33% Y/Y; compensation ratio rose to 25.7% from 23.3% in Q3.
- Trading revenue of $4.0B came in below the consensus of $4.2B, as strength in FICC was offset by weakness in Equities, said Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak.
- In addition, Goldman's efficiency ratio of 57.5% came in above Wolfe's estimate of 49.1% and consensus of 54%, driven by both higher non-compensation expenses and the compensation ratio, which was 25.7% vs. 20% estimate.
- Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski said it's the first time since he's covered the stock that the compensation ratio rose from Q3 to Q4. "Over the past five years it decreased by an average of 8.6 percentage points," he said in a note.
- "Goldman Sachs's (GS) disappointing Q4 earnings are a stark reminder that wage inflation is hitting the banking sector hard," said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of management consultancy Opimas LLC. "While revenues were up only 8%, compensation soared over 30%."
