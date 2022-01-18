Astra Space is on watch this week with first NASA launch upcoming
Jan. 18, 2022 11:42 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Astra Space (ASTR -2.9%) trades lower ahead of the company's first launch out of Cape Canaveral.
- Astra CEO Chris Kemp tweets that preparations are underway for the initial launch by the company of an orbital payload delivery for NASA. Astra Space will announce the launch date and time confirmation after the company is given the launch license from the FAA and completes a static fire test.
- Shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade near their post-SPAC low amid selling pressure around tech startup names and story stocks.
