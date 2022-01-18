Positron signs long term cooperation agreement with Neusoft Medical Systems

Jan. 18, 2022 11:47 AM ETPositron Corporation (POSC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Positron (OTCPK:POSC -7.1%) entered into a strategic business relationship with Neusoft Medical Systems for manufacturing, distribution, and continued R&D advancements of the former's new PET/CT nuclear imaging device.
  • Positron, in collaboration with Neusoft, will submit a new device 510K application with the FDA (to begin in 2Q22) for the certification of Positron’s PET/CT nuclear imaging system.
  • The agreement scope is to further develop the utilization of its PET/CT technology and services for nuclear cardiology while expanding into the field of oncology imaging diagnostics and clinical services.
  • Under the agreement, the company has ordered its new PET/CT system for validation testing with one or more nuclear cardiologist that are champions in this area of expertise.
