Sirius XM renews rights deal covering pro golf tour
Jan. 18, 2022 11:49 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sirius XM (SIRI -0.4%) has sealed a multi-year extension on its broadcast agreement with the PGA Tour, resulting in new content coming through 2024.
- The satellite radio company offers live coverage of every round of 38 Tour events during the season.
- Several new shows have been added to the schedule for this year, including The Players Show (long-form conversation), All Square (headline news), The Scorecard (prematch show), The Wrap (postmatch), and Feherty and Maginnes (weekly talk).
- "Our extensive schedule of in-depth tournament broadcasts will continue to ensure golf fans can follow the best players in the world as they compete all season long," says Sirius XM Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein.
- Recently, Sirius XM caught a downgrade at J.P. Morgan, which sees slowing auto sales as an impediment to growth.