Former Alnylam CEO Maraganore joins Kymera Therapeutics board

Jan. 18, 2022 11:55 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)BEAM, ALNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Modern board room

sihuo0860371/E+ via Getty Images

  • Former Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -5.3%) CEO John Maraganore, considered a pioneer of RNA therapeutics, has joined the board of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR +0.5%).
  • Maraganore founded Alnylam in 2001 and just left the company late last year.
  • "Given our ambitions at Kymera to take a similar path [as Alnylam's] and build a fully integrated global biopharma company based on targeted protein degradation, it is especially fitting and exceptionally exciting to welcome John," Kymera CEO Nello Mainolfi said in a statement.
  • In November, Beam Therapeutics (BEAM -7.0%) named Maraganore to its board.
  • Kymera held its first R&D day last month.
