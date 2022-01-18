Former Alnylam CEO Maraganore joins Kymera Therapeutics board
- Former Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -5.3%) CEO John Maraganore, considered a pioneer of RNA therapeutics, has joined the board of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR +0.5%).
- Maraganore founded Alnylam in 2001 and just left the company late last year.
- "Given our ambitions at Kymera to take a similar path [as Alnylam's] and build a fully integrated global biopharma company based on targeted protein degradation, it is especially fitting and exceptionally exciting to welcome John," Kymera CEO Nello Mainolfi said in a statement.
- In November, Beam Therapeutics (BEAM -7.0%) named Maraganore to its board.
- Kymera held its first R&D day last month.