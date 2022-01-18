MariMed to acquire Illinois-based Green Growth Group

Jan. 18, 2022 11:57 AM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) is acquiring Green Growth Group, holder of a provisional Cannabis Craft License in Illinois.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • This acquisition will enable MariMed to add cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution to its existing retail cannabis operations in the state.
  • For this Craft License, the company will acquire a building to develop up to 14K square feet of canopy for cultivation, build an extraction lab to produce concentrates, and build a production kitchen to make edibles and other derivative products. A transportation license also being acquired will enable the company to wholesale its products throughout Illinois.
  • “This acquisition allows MariMed to be a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, where we already operate four high-performing Thrive-branded dispensaries,” said MariMed CEO Bob Fireman.
  • “Illinois regulations provide for our company to own up to 10 dispensaries and three Craft Licenses,” added Fireman.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.