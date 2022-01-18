MariMed to acquire Illinois-based Green Growth Group
Jan. 18, 2022 11:57 AM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) is acquiring Green Growth Group, holder of a provisional Cannabis Craft License in Illinois.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- This acquisition will enable MariMed to add cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution to its existing retail cannabis operations in the state.
- For this Craft License, the company will acquire a building to develop up to 14K square feet of canopy for cultivation, build an extraction lab to produce concentrates, and build a production kitchen to make edibles and other derivative products. A transportation license also being acquired will enable the company to wholesale its products throughout Illinois.
- “This acquisition allows MariMed to be a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, where we already operate four high-performing Thrive-branded dispensaries,” said MariMed CEO Bob Fireman.
- “Illinois regulations provide for our company to own up to 10 dispensaries and three Craft Licenses,” added Fireman.