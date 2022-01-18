Surge Energy eyes dividend reinstatement while cutting debt
Jan. 18, 2022 11:57 AM ETSurge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF +2.6%) shares move sharply higher a day after the Canadian oil and gas producer said it plans to reinstate its dividend in 2022 and will evaluate the potential for stock buybacks.
- Surge says it plans to lower its short-term debt with the long-term C$130M debt facility announced last month, while targeting total debt reduction of C$250M-C$265M, which it expects to reach before mid-year.
- After reaching its target, Surge says it would then look to resume its business model focused on shareholder returns, including the reinstatement of the dividend.
- The company says it can maintain its current production levels of 21.5K boe/day while continuing to increase shareholders net asset value by generating more than $130M of free cash flow at US$75/bbl WTI.
- Canadian E&P rival Tourmaline Oil yesterday announced an 11% quarterly dividend increase and a special dividend of C$1.25/share.