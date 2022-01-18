Airbnb is lower after Gordon Haskett says many catalysts are already priced in
Jan. 18, 2022 11:59 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Airbnb (ABNB -3.2%) trades lower after Gordon Haskett drops its rating on the online travel stock to Hold from Buy. The firm warns that many of the expected near-term and long-term catalysts for Airbnb are already priced in to the current share price.
- Other much-discussed catalysts like increasing take rates on hosts, a loyalty program and a paid positioning initiative are seen as unlikely to come to fruition.
- Shares of ANBN are down about 20% from where they stood when the first Omicron COVID headlines hit.
- Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on ABNB: 17 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 18 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.