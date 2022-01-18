Block's Cash App integrates Lightning Network to enable bitcoin transactions
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Cash App integrates the Lightning Network, and will be available to all U.S.-based users, except those in New York State, in the coming weeks, CoinDesk reports.
- Note that the Lightning Network, a layer 2 payment protocol, is made possible by the Lightning Development Kit created by Spiral which is funded by Block (SQ).
- With this integration, Cash App users in the U.S. can send bitcoin (BTC-USD) for free to anybody in the world. Users will also be able to send BTC to any compatible wallet that accepts Lightning Network payments.
- Recall in mid-November when Block, formerly known as Square, worked on Cash App's Lightning Network integration.